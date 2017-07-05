Capacitance Offset Calibration Board The Capacitance Offset Calibration Board helps to find the capacitance offset with ease and accuracy

Canadian Siborg Systems Inc has added another new accessory to their online store: the Smart Tweezers ST5S and Colibri ST5C Capacitance Offset Board. This dummy PCB allows users to find the offset capacitance value of the device easily and more accurately. This board is available in Smart Tweezers Pro and Plus task kits in the LCR-Reader Store as well as on its own.

Previously, users had to have a rough estimate of the parasitic offset by holding the tweezers’ tips apart at roughly the size of the component. This method was not always accurate, nor did it always produce consistent offset values.The Capacitance Offset Board uses holes drilled at variable widths of components (0201, 0402, etc). Users have to set their Smart Tweezers or Colibri devices to 10kHz and place the tips in the corresponding holes to the component being measured. The device will then show the offset value; this value is then subtracted from the actual value of the component or used to set the Smart Tweezers Offset Subtraction mode.

Smart Tweezers and Colibri devices combine a set of tweezers with a lightweight LCR-meter that offers high accuracy and quick measurements of SMT. Both devices automatically determine the type of component and uses the best test parameters for high accuracy measurements. The Smart Tweezers line of LCR-meters were introduced in the early 2000’s and have been embraced by professionals for all applications from manufacturing to repair and maintenance of electronics. They are especially helpful for time-sensitive tasks, such as on production lines. Smart Tweezers offers users many features such as component sorting, offset measurements and have a high basic accuracy of 0.2%.

The Colibri devices are most like Siborg’s LCR-Reader LCR-and ESR-meters. These devices are a lower-cost model that has less features than the Smart Tweezers line, but allow users to select test modes, and test signal levels. This device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy while still offering the same basic functions as Smart Tweezers.

Siborg also offers many other devices and accessories in their online store that make testing and troubleshooting Surface Mount Technology more time-efficient and simplified. These include:



Smart Tweezers with Bluetooth Functionality that connects to computers and mobile devices over a Bluetooth connection. The device sends all measurement data over the Bluetooth connection; this data can be saved into files, folders or databases depending on the recieving software.

LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers Task Kits that include a device and extra accessories.

LED Test Tweezers that can test LEDs and other small components using a 12VDC output and variable current ratings. This device can also be used as tweezer probes when connected to an LCR-meter using the included cable.

SMD Multimeter Test Tweezers offer a one-handed alternative to dual test leads; the tweezer-probes compliment LCR-meters with tweezer-precision.

LCR-Reader Multifunction Probe Connector turns any LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers device into a full probe station. This kit comes with 5 accessories including long and medium pin probes, multimeter jacks, alligator clips and spade connector. Siborg also offers a fine and extra-fine pin probes for the Multifunction Probe Connector (sold separately)

Siborg has begun offering their Capacitance Offset Board in the LCR-Reader Store, where you can find all their other accessories and devices. Their LCR- and ESR-meters are also available on Siborg’s Amazon sales channels in USA, Canada, and Europe.