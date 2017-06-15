KEYPR Launches Voice, Chat, Mobile Device Management and Web Access

The KEYPR Platform “Our goal is to continuously innovate to stay ahead of consumer technology in order to provide our existing affiliates and new customers with a platform that meets their guests’ expectations,” said Nizar Allibhoy, CEO.

KEYPR®, a technology company whose cloud-based platform connects the hospitality experience for guests, staff and management through mobile technology, announced today four major enhancements which will be unveiled at HITEC® Toronto. KEYPR Voice, Chat, Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Web Access open the KEYPR platform to to an even broader audience and will be made available to all KEYPR customers at no additional cost.

These enhancements further differentiate KEYPR as the most comprehensive hospitality technology platform connecting guests, staff and management. “Our goal is to continuously innovate to stay ahead of consumer technology in order to provide our existing affiliates and new customers with a platform that meets their guests’ expectations,” said Nizar Allibhoy, CEO. “Guests want the convenience and ease of consumer technology while on the road. Hotels and residential properties need to offer the right tools that are easy to deploy and simple for staff to use. We look forward to showcasing these new features at HITEC Toronto.”

New platform features to be demonstrated at HITEC Toronto include:

KEYPR Voice

KEYPR Voice allows guests to use their voice to access all the services offered through the KEYPR platform. Guests can use the KEYPR app or in-room tablets to order, schedule and request services and amenities, activate room controls and more. Giving guests access to hotel services from the minute their reservation is active offers opportunities for hotels to increase revenue and deliver a more enjoyable and seamless guest experience.

KEYPR Chat

KEYPR Chat offers easy-to-use two-way chat functionality built right into the KEYPR platform. This new feature uses a combination of machine learning while also allowing direct staff interaction to provide guests an additional means of engagement both on and off premises. Staff can manage conversations through the KEYPR GEMS® dashboard while guests can simply use either SMS or their favorite chat client (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc.)

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

High staff turnover in addition to security and privacy challenges have made it difficult for hotels to deploy back of house mobile technology. The new KEYPR MDM feature gives hotels the ability to set up, manage and track a fleet of staff mobile devices from the KEYPR GEMS management dashboard. Staff can access GEMS via mobile to respond to guest requests in real-time and management gain more insight into service delivery times and maintain greater control over staff activity while on-property.

Guest Web Access

Through Web Access, KEYPR affiliates can provide guests a personalized web portal, offering all the services and amenities available via the KEYPR platform. KEYPR’s Web Access features a customizable & responsive mobile framework, enabling guest access without the need to download an app while fully integrating with each property’s existing website.

KEYPR is currently deployed across a portfolio of hotels, casinos and luxury residential properties. The company has brand deals with Denihan Hospitality, Proper Hospitality, LE Hotels and Greystone Hotels, among others. In June the KEYPR platform begins deployments in casinos starting with Odawa Casino Resort and Lac Vieux Desert, with more properties to follow in 2017.

For more about the KEYPR platform, or to request a demonstration at HITEC Toronto, email demos(at)keypr.com.

About KEYPR

KEYPR® is a cloud-based guest experience and management platform for hotels, casinos and residences. The platform delivers a friction-free personalized guest experience, while creating new operational efficiencies and driving additional revenue opportunities for property owners and operators. Guests can access a directory of services, including dining, entertainment, third-party content and more through an in-room tablet and custom mobile app. The app also allows guests to bypass the front desk via KEYPR’s Keyless Entry. Additionally, owners and managers gain valuable insight through the integrated dashboard (GEMS®) and intuitive tools that provide visibility into guest needs before, during and after their stay -- all while easily monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For further information, visit: http://www.keypr.com