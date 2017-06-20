The acquisition of Cormeta AG provides a foothold into the strategic German market and a spring board into the wider SAP MEE (Mid/Eastern Europe) markets. The acquisition means that SOA People is now one of the top five European SAP partners, with a 20% growth in sales, ensuring the organisation remains on track to achieve its growth ambitions.

“This exciting and strategic acquisition will help grow our European presence and help drive our industry preconfigured solutions and innovative cloud offerings to a wider audience,” highlights Khalil Hodaibi, CEO SOA People Group. “We continue our search for the best-of-breed organisations in each European country, and Cormeta’s experienced workforce, its own solutions and solid SAP experience is very much aligned with SOA People’s culture and capabilities. It is really a great opportunity for both organisations. This important move will offer all of our customers more services, more products and a much broader geographical coverage. In particular, customers with operations in our countries will find a unique and dedicated partner to build a stable and long term relationship.”

“Cormeta will significantly enhance SOA People’s position as a leading and credible pan European player in the SAP Partner community. It will further strengthen SOA People’s privileged partnership with SAP enhancing their capacity to position the innovative SAP solutions portfolio,” says Xavier De Grove SAP Global Channels & General Business, VP Channels, Regions EMEA and MEE.

“This acquisition supports our mission to be the leading European SAP Partner of choice and sets us firmly on that journey,” continues Khalil Hodaibi. “We have ambitious targets, and are confident that we will achieve a turnover of € 200 million by 2022. This is a vibrant challenge for all our employees as it also opens up many more career opportunities.”

Holger Behrens, CEO Cormeta goes on to say, “Joining forces with SOA People is an exciting opportunity for Cormeta and is the next logical stage in our growth aspirations. We now have the platform to present our industry and IP solutions across Europe to a larger audience, as well as giving Cormeta access to the wider processes, talent and functional capabilities from a much larger organisation.”

About SOA People

SOA People is a European SAP consultancy and SAP Platinum Partner with a turnover exceeding €100m. The organisation continues to support over 400 customers helping transform their businesses into exceptionally efficient, highly performing companies. With the ability to deliver the complete end to end SAP portfolio of products and innovative solutions; SOA People continues to build and integrate its own SAP IP suite. The organisation has the proven methodology, an impressive track record and professional approach to partner with companies of all sizes across all industries.

About Cormeta

Cormeta AG is a qualified SAP Partner and industry expert focused on medium sized businesses. The organisation employs a workforce of 130 with headquarters in Ettlingen near Karlsruhe and offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Hamburg. In the last fiscal year Cormeta achieved a turnover of more than 20 million euro.

As strategy and technology specialists, the Cormeta employees have comprehensive process and product know-how across the SAP portfolio and provide expert service and support for the SAP technology. In addition, SAP users from any industry and any size benefit from the sophisticated Cormeta Credit Management Suite. The state-of-the-art modules for financial communication and receivables management can be fully integrated into the SAP environment.