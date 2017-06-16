Delivery Tech, a leading provider of digital marketing and deliverability services, have announced today the next major release of their MailStyler product. MailStyler is a powerful newsletter design software that allows users to create fully responsive email templates dinamically, using a simple drag&drop editor and without writing a single line of code.

MailStyler 2 has improved user interface and comes packed with new important features, including totally customizable blocks, graphic effects for texts and a revolutionary dynamic image management.

What’s New in MailStyler 2?

Here's a partial list of new features available in MailStyler 2.

Revolutionary dynamic image management – MailStyler 2 is the first and only editor that allows users to adjust their images in a dynamic, real-time dashboard.

Graphic effects for texts – Version 2 of MailStyler includes this new feature that allows users to build dynamic banners and ads directly from within the software.

Totally customizable blocks – Blocks are now 100% customizable. Users can move items, delete or enter new elements by importing them from software or personal libraries.

Resize space. This feature allows users to resize newsletters hassle free. MailStyler will automatically reorganize all the images, texts and buttons inside the blocks, keeping them perfectly tidy.

Overlapping images. This new feature lets users to overlap two or more images and play with transparency and opacity in a very intuitive way.

Preset styles. This new tool lets users to apply pre-set styles to their newsletters and see colors and final rendering in advance.

Exporting templates. All templates created with MailStyler 2 can now be exported in pdf format and stored in the cloud.

“We truly believe that this new version of our newsletter builder represents a revolution in the world of newsletters”, said the CEO of Delivery Tech. “Any user, even without any design skills, can finally create professional newsletters thanks to the amazing and unique features included in MailStyler 2.”

“We did not just added some new features. We have changed everything in MailStyler 2. Only the simplicity has remained the same because we think that email marketing and design have to be easy and available to all.”

“Creating fully responsive newsletters has never been easier than before”.

MailStyler 2 is available in three different versions:



Free version (15 day license, 1 installation)

Basic version (lifetime license, basic image library, 1 installation): $99.00

Pro version (lifetime license, advanced image library, up to 5 installations): $ 199,00

About Delivery Tech

Delivery Tech is a leading digital marketing provider, specialized in offering deliverability services and developing user-friendly email marketing software.

To learn more about MailStyler 2 and its features, please visit: http://www.newslettercreator.com