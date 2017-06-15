Smartsheet Announces ENGAGE, Inaugural Customer Conference

Smartsheet, the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced its inaugural global customer conference, ENGAGE 2017. The event will bring together more than 1,000 business leaders, customers and partners for the first-ever collaborative work management conference focused on innovation in this new market segment. Tickets are now available for purchase with early-bird registration ending June 30.

The three-day event will feature more than 50 educational sessions and masterclasses with top-tier brands such as Cisco, Starbucks, Tableau, Kiewit and Chick-fil-A. Featured speakers include Kurt Del Bene, executive vice president of corporate strategy and operations at Microsoft; Alan Lepofsky, principal analyst at Constellation Research; Margo Visitacion, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester; and celebrated airline captain Captain Sully Sullenberger, who will deliver the business and innovation keynote.

“As the modern work landscape evolves, we are creating an opportunity for customers, partners and innovators to come together and experience the technologies and techniques that are reshaping collaboration in the workplace,” said Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader. “Collaborative work management is the exciting new category enabling enterprises, with no coding, to increase performance through automation and improved visibility. ENGAGE is a perfect venue to explore all of this and more.”

Hosted in Bellevue, Washington at the Bellevue Hyatt from September 18-20, 2017, ENGAGE will provide a forum for Smartsheet’s 10 million registered users in more than 190 countries to learn from experts and peers, share business best practices, and chart a course for collaborative work management transformation.

Learn more and register for Smartsheet ENGAGE at http://www.smartsheet.com/ENGAGE.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work. Our award-winning solutions deliver value for tens of thousands of paying customers and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, customers like Netflix, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet internally, with clients, and partners.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and, as of June 2017, has more than 580 employees in its Bellevue and Boston offices. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com