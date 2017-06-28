Montgomery Fitch CEO Luis Arcangel to embark on ASEAN speaking tour

"We will be working with supportive private enterprise and government entities who share my vision of a sustained entrepreneurial movement across the region."

The CEO of global creative agency Montgomery Fitch has confirmed an upcoming keynote series covering Southeast Asia, with stops in Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Yangon. Luis Arcangel recently announced that he was embarking on a multi-stop tour across the ASEAN region to further his advocacy of inspiring and motivating people towards adopting social entrepreneurship as a viable course of action. According to Arcangel, "we will be working with supportive private enterprise and government entities who share my vision of a sustained entrepreneurial movement across the region."

The 34-year old chief executive is best known for turning around a failing and bankrupt creative startup in 2012 to a multinational entity with operations in New York, Manila, Melbourne and Brisbane among others. Arcangel's keynotes have been noted for its candid and lighthearted approach to business failure, and how this mindset could inspire entrepreneurs and startup founders mired in similar dire straights.

Specific venue and event details will be released in the coming weeks through Arcangel's official Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/FitchBossman.