Deck Commerce, a leading omnichannel commerce technology provider, today announced the release of their enhanced reporting capabilities and activity monitoring dashboard within their Distributed Order Management Solution. Feature enhancements include a refreshed UI for accessing reports, the ability to easily export order data, and an activity monitoring dashboard which highlights order and processing trends.

“The latest reporting enhancements within Deck Commerce Order Management will allow our customers to easily access their data and make more informed business decisions.” says Christa Range, Director of Client Success. “Our customers needed a way to quickly and easily access their order data, so we went to work to make sure that was possible.”

Enhancements to Deck Commerce Reporting with this release include the following:

•A refreshed reporting page that allows customers to easily access financial, customer service, and monitoring reports.

•An Activity Monitoring Dashboard is now displayed within the Order Management solution allowing retailers to see a high-level overview of order and processing trends.

•The new Data Export Tool allows retailers to quickly and easily export their order data from Deck Commerce.

