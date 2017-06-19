Healthcare information technology and cybersecurity executive search firm Kirby Partners has earned a spot on the Forbes 2017 "America's Best Executive Search Firms” list.

“I’m proud Kirby Partners is included on such a well-respected list. It is an even bigger honor knowing how it is difficult for a small, boutique executive search firm to earn a spot on the list among much larger firms that work across many verticals. We are deeply committed to client satisfaction and have focused on building long-term relationships in our nearly 30 years in the executive search industry. Our customer-centric approach has helped us be recognized among the nation’s best,” said Judy Kirby, President of Kirby Partners.

Forbes, using analytics from Statista, compiled the list after reviewing an online survey completed by thousands of recruiters, employees and HR managers. Respondents were asked to recommend up to 10 executive search firms (excluding their own). A total of 20,000 recommendations were collected. The companies with the most recommendations and highest evaluations ranked highest on the list.

Kirby Partners, with offices in Lake Mary, Florida outside of Orlando, engages in executive searches for CIOs, CMIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and other senior technology positions exclusively in healthcare and cybersecurity. Since 1991, leading healthcare systems, consulting firms, and corporations across the United States have relied on Kirby Partners to fill their strategically significant positions. Learn more at kirbypartners.com.