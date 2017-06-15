MEA’s Technical Training Committee Hosting OQ Success Conference

OQ Success Conference

Operator Qualification (OQ) is a regulatory requirement for pipeline operators and utility contractors. The intent of the OQ Rule is to ensure a properly qualified workforce, thereby reducing the probability and consequence of pipeline incidents or accidents caused by human error. MEA’s OQ Success Conference is a must-attend for anyone interested in OQ. The one-day conference will be held in Rochester, MN on August 8, 2017.

MEA’s Technical Training Committee surveyed MEA members and EnergyU customers to determine agenda topics and discussion items. Committee members, regulators and industry experts will present on the OQ topics most requested, such as:



OQ Challenges and Opportunities

National Portability

Consequences of Comprised OQ Testing

Product and Services Beyond Compliance

Training the Next Generation of Gas Line Workers

Safety – Implementation of PSMS 1173

Why Root Cause Investigations May Not Prevent Reoccurrence

And more!

Visit http://www.midwestenergy.org > events for more information or to register. Contact Robbin Moore at (651) 289-9600 x 104 or at robbinm (at) midwestenergy (dot) org for registration and discount information, and contact Richard Stump at (651) 289-9600 x126 or at richards (at) midwestenergy (dot) org for information on MEA’s Operator Qualification Program.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.