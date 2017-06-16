“Beth brings with her many years of solid experience in eating disorders and training those who treat it,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals™ (iaedp™) Foundation, the nation’s leading organization in the eating disorder field dedicated to excellence in the education, training and certification of eating disorders treatment professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Harrell, MS, RD, LD, CEDRD as Director for Certification at the iaedp™ Foundation. In her new role, Harrell brings more than 20 years of experience working in all settings of eating disorders care, currently in a full multidisciplinary outpatient and medical stabilization eating disorders center. Harrell has experience in education, training and providing recognition for practitioners who treat complex eating disorders. She also is an iaedp Approved Supervisor. Harrell’s long history of teaching includes directing a dietetic internship, teaching college nutrition courses and training dietetic interns in eating disorders at the clinic level. She will oversee all iaedp™ certification policy and case consultation developments and new certification applicants.

Leaving the position is Tammy Beasley who served for nearly five years. She will continue to serve as an Advisor on the iaedp Certification Accreditation Process. Tammy has made significant contributions, including having iaedp™ Certification recognized by The Academy of Dietetics and Nutrition. In addition, Tammy led the certification team through its recent revision of the core courses and facilitated liaisons between iaedp, AED, NEDA, and the highly qualified and distinguished instructors on the content and presentation materials of the courses.

“Beth brings with her many years of solid experience in eating disorders and training those who treat it,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation. “I am looking forward to Beth joining our team and adding her considerable capabilities to our rich and dynamic program. We are so grateful to Tammy for her vast contributions and look forward to her continuing at iaedp™ in her consultant role.”

It is iaedp™’s mission to promote excellence in competency assessment for professionals dedicated to the field of eating disorders through offering a rigorous set of criteria for the evaluation of education, training, knowledge and experience. The goal of the iaedp™ Foundation is to uniquely provide professional certification that is obtainable and affordable without compromising the high level of standards necessary.

For eating disorder professionals, an approved iaedp iaedp™ Certification is renewable every two years and requires 20 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) as well as attendance at an iaedp Symposium every four years. Eating disorder professionals are responsible for maintaining their continuing education during the course of each two-year renewable period and to renew their certification prior to its expiration.

The 2018 annual iaedp™ Symposium is slated for March 22 – 25 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni at ChampionsGate. Registration. Pre-registration for the 2018 iaedp Symposium opens in August.

About the iaedp™ Foundation

The iaedp™ Foundation programs are designed by treatment professionals for treatment professionals working in therapeutic settings. Since 1985, the organization has been dedicated to excellence in the education, training and certification of eating disorders treatment professionals. The iaedp™ Foundation establishes the certification process to promote standards of excellence within the field of eating disorders. More information about all aspects of the 2018 Symposium can be found at http://www.iaedp.com.