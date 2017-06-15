Built to be flexible and adaptable, Motoscan lets you bring a fully-featured ALPR deployment to the narrow streets of older cities Motoscan consumes less power than a 40-watt light bulb, allowing it to be powered on appropriate scooters without additional batteries, and function for as long as there is a fuel in the tank

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions will unveil Genetec AutoVu™ Motoscan, a new scooter-mounted on-street parking enforcement solution at this year’s Parkopolis (on the Copperpark booth # E11 9 pavilion 5.1 and the Indigo Park booth # C13 pavilion 5.1).

Designed to help increase parking enforcement efficiency in the traditionally narrow streets of European cities, Motoscan is a lightweight, low-power, yet fully-featured license plate recognition unit that is designed to be easily mounted on a smaller vehicle such as a scooter or small motorbike. Equipped with specialized ANPR cameras mounted on the scooter, the AutoVu Motoscan system automatically scans license plates and sends back the information to the parking authorities’ back-end system which will identify parking violations and issue tickets, as required.

“Managing parking in a city is not an easy task, but it’s particularly challenging for many European cities with narrow, busy streets. We have designed Motoscan to bring all the features of our state of the art AutoVu ANPR (Automated Number Plate Recognition) system, in a small, compact unit that can be easily mounted on a scooter or small motorbike, without compromising the balance and stability of the vehicle,” said Chris Yigit, Product Line Manager, Genetec Inc.

The Motoscan unit is compact, measuring just 50Wx39Dx30H cm (19.7x15.2x12 in). It combines all critical components onto a single device to keep the weight low.

“At less than 15 kg, the Motoscan consumes less power than a 40-watt light bulb, allowing it to be powered on appropriate scooters without additional batteries, and function for as long as there is a fuel in the tank,” added Yigit.

The main unit is designed to meet the demanding automotive environment, making it able to withstand a broad range of harsh vibrations, weather and road conditions, including cobblestones, bumpy streets and smooth pavement.

In spite of its small form factor, Motoscan packs plenty of state-of the-art mobile ANPR features: this single, powerful ANPR solution automatically captures and reads thousands of license plates per shift. Thanks to the AutoVu SharpX ANPR high-resolution cameras included with the unit, Motoscan will offer consistent performance day and night and in all weather conditions. It can accurately decipher plate numbers on vehicles parked in parallel, at 45° or 90°, and can even read dirty or obstructed plates. The unit is also equipped with ruggedized built-in wireless technology to ensure real time communication with third-party parking management companies.

In order to avoid distracting the driver, Motoscan features an active manual controller instead of a screen. Located on the steering bar, the controller features toggle switches and LED lights to inform the driver of the functioning state of system. The data collected by the ANPR camera is automatically sent to a central location, and there is no need for the driver to interact with the controls, making it simpler and safer to operate.

Backed by 20 years of technological innovation, Genetec AutoVu provides an accurate, reliable and easy-to-use ANPR solution for municipal parking enforcement. Already successfully piloted in a major city in Belgium, AutoVu Motoscan is expected to be available in Q3 2017 from certified Genetec AutoVu resellers in Europe. For more information, visit: https://www.genetec.com/solutions/all-products/autovu/motoscan

About Genetec

Genetec develops open-architecture software, hardware and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry. Its flagship product, Security Center, unifies IP-based access control, video surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) into one platform. A global innovator since 1997, Genetec is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and serves enterprise and government organizations via an integrated network of resellers, certified channel partners, integrators and consultants in over 80 countries. Genetec was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies that unify IP physical security systems. For more information about Genetec, visit: http://www.genetec.com

© 2017 Genetec. Genetec is a trademark of Genetec Inc., and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products. Genetec™ and the Genetec™ logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc., and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product