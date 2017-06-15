“We’re honored to be among the top names in data management for a second consecutive year, and we appreciate this distinction because it affirms our commitment to helping customers use their data as a strategic asset."

erwin Inc., the data management experts, has been recognized in this year’s “DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data,” a special list that salutes the top companies in data management and analysis. erwin made its debut as a stand-alone company in last year’s DBTA Top 100.

“We’re honored to be among the top names in data management for a second consecutive year,” explains Adam Famularo, erwin’s CEO. “We appreciate this distinction because it affirms our commitment to helping customers use their data as a strategic asset. In fact, we’re announcing a net-new data modeling product early next week, one that will help organizations make the most of emerging database and cloud migration technologies.” Famularo continues, “From our perspective, digital transformation includes data modeling in addition to enterprise architecture and business process modeling; we’re taking an integrated approach to ensure mission-critical information is available to stakeholders for actioning across the business.”

This is the fifth year DBTA’s editorial staff has issued a Top 100 List to recognize companies for their market presence, vision, execution and innovation in delivering data management and analysis products and services. All 100 companies are highlighted in the magazine’s June edition and at http://www.dbta.com. The print and online editions also include “View from the Top” articles by company executives, explaining how their organizations are addressing data challenges.

“We’re excited to announce our fifth annual list, as the industry continues to grow and transform,” remarked Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at DBTA. “Today, more than ever, businesses are looking for ways to manage and leverage their information resources to create new opportunities and deliver a real competitive advantage. A fundamental change is taking place where every business is also moving toward becoming a data business. This list seeks to highlight those companies that have been successful in establishing themselves as unique resources for data professionals and stakeholders."

