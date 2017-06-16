Amerisure Announces New Vice President of Finance

Chris Spaude, Amerisure Vice President of Finance His knowledge of the insurance industry, operational acumen and outstanding interpersonal skills make him the ideal person for this role.

Amerisure Insurance announces that Chris Spaude has been promoted to vice president of finance. In this position, Spaude directly reports to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt Simon.

In his new position, Spaude will be responsible for, and collaborate with, Amerisure’s Strategic and Operational Leadership Teams and field leadership in identifying and implementing business strategies, executable initiatives and plans, enabling the achievement of our Corporate Strategic and Operational targets. He will also lead the company’s efforts in industry forecasting and external benchmarking, as well as continue to be responsible for the financial planning, analysis and treasury functions.

“In his 14-year career at Amerisure, Chris has served in numerous positions within our financial services department,” states Simon. “His knowledge of the insurance industry, operational acumen and outstanding interpersonal skills make him the ideal person for this role.”

Spaude received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University and an MBA in finance from Walsh College. He first came to Amerisure in 2003 as a budget analyst.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for its Partners For Success® agencies and policyholders. As an A-rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in 50 states, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit amerisure.com.