Blue Triangle Technologies, a leading provider of digital performance management solutions, today announced that Dan Boutin has joined the company as Vice President of Performance Strategy. Boutin will serve as a trusted advisor for the company’s strategic customers and will help accelerate adoption of Blue Triangle’s unique, revenue-focused digital performance management (DPM) platform.

“Dan is an industry veteran with the track record to prove it,” said Lance Ullom, CEO of Blue Triangle. “His extensive knowledge of DPM and experience working with C-Level executives in the Fortune 500 is a major asset to us as we scale.”

Boutin comes to Blue Triangle with nearly 20 years of experience working in the eCommerce performance space. He previously spent 5 years at SOASTA where he positioned and implemented DPM strategies for many Fortune 500 customers.

“For years, business and IT groups have gone their separate ways when it comes to business performance and web performance,” said Dan Boutin, VP of Performance Strategy at Blue Triangle. “These two groups need to reconcile. The business demands it. Survival in the marketplace demands it. Blue Triangle’s revenue-focused offering unites these two groups. That unique approach attracted me so much that I came to work for the company.”

About Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle Technologies is a leader in digital performance management - monitoring and monetizing the performance of mobile, tablet and desktop experiences in real time. Trusted by distinguished brands including Kohl's, Marriott and The Home Depot, Blue Triangle's platform bridges the gap between IT operations and business strategy, enabling maximized revenues, faster customer experiences and laser-focused optimizations.