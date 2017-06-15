FEI to Present at IACLEA Annual Conference in Milwaukee

FEI Behavioral Health, a social enterprise with a 35-year history and a leader in workforce resilience from crisis management and workplace violence prevention to EAP and organizational development, will present at the upcoming International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) 2017 Annual Conference, running June 23-27, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

FEI Senior Director of Crisis Management Vivian Marinelli will present as part of an exciting addition to the conference’s opening session, the “Active Shooter Simulation and Panel Discussion,” on June 23, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. CST. At this special presentation, attendees will watch a live, active-shooter simulation conducted with host institution Marquette University Police Department.

Immediately following, Marinelli will be joined by fellow panelists Damaune Journey, ShotSpotter vice president security solutions, Captain Jeff Kranz, Marquette University, and John Nowak, VTI Security senior vice president sales and business development, for a debriefing discussion. The session will be moderated by IACLEA Executive Director Sue Riseling.

Marinelli will share best practices for campus law enforcement to address the psychological impact that such a traumatic experience can have on victims. She will also discuss how to account for students, faculty, staff and visitors alike in the aftermath.

In addition to serving as a sponsor for the active shooter simulation and panel discussion, FEI will also be exhibiting at the conference, held just blocks from FEI’s office headquarters.

Marinelli has provided support to individuals and families impacted by mass casualty disasters including aviation accidents, terrorist attacks and natural disasters since 1999. She works directly with the customers’ emergency response teams to review existing emergency response and family assistance plans. She assists in developing and revising these plans to ensure operational feasibility and provides ongoing consultation and training on emergency planning and family assistance issues. She brings more than 20 years of work in direct clinical services specializing in trauma and grief counseling to her work. She holds a Doctorate Degree in Clinical Psychology and is a Licensed Psychologist in Wisconsin.

To learn more about the IACLEA Annual Conference or FEI’s presentation, visit http://www.iaclea.org/visitors/events/Conference/2017confindex.cfm.

FEI has a 35-year history in enhancing workforce resiliency by offering a full spectrum of solutions, from EAP and organizational development to workplace violence prevention and crisis management. One of the most successful social enterprises in America, FEI was created by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of social sector organizations working to achieve its vision of healthy and equitable society. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.