Talia Opens New South America and Caribbean Office

After successfully completing registration with the Government of Guyana, Talia Caribe Inc. located in Eccles near the capital of Georgetown is strategically placed to capitalise on the recent discovery of oil and gas within the region. The discovery has been hailed as the ‘next Gulf of Mexico’ and is expected to boom by 2020 when Exxon, CNOOC and Amerada Hess start operations. A survey by the US Geological Survey found 2 billion barrels of oil that is predicted to sell between US $60-80 each. This is expected to bring a minimum 2,000% increase to Guyana’s per capita income and become ‘The Abu Dhabi of the Americas.’

Talia has been operating in both South America and the Caribbean for over a year. The new office is a commitment to providing ongoing care and technical support for our current and future customers. Talia will also be taking additional satellite capacity with new and existing partners to service this growing market. To assist this, local deregulation of public telecommunication will bring improved service with competitive pricing for all sectors.

Leading the new office is Mike Singh, who Talia has appointed as Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Talia South America. “We are seeing an exponential increase in demand in the South America and Caribbean regions, primarily within the construction and mining sectors, along with private clients on maritime activities. This expansion recognises this. With Talia’s new ‘On Demand’ service, we can only see usage increasing.”

Joel Allen, Managing Director of Talia International concluded, “the addition of South American continues our commitment to providing the very highest standards in international communication services, delivered and supported at the local level.”

