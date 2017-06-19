Webb & Gerritsen to Distribute Langlade Springs Bottled Water

Langlade Springs is proud to partner with Webb & Gerritsen to expand the availability of Northern Chill premium natural spring water throughout the state of Wisconsin. Brad Wendt, VP of Sales.

Langlade Springs LLC, http://www.langladesprings.com, has entered into a bottled water distribution agreement with Webb & Gerritsen, a Wisconsin-based food and beverage service distributor.

Webb & Gerritsen supplies over 1,000 retail and specialty outlets throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, including Piggly Wiggly grocery stores, convenience stores, the University of Wisconsin and other educational institutions.

Brad Wendt, Langlade Springs Vice President of Sales, says the company is proud to have teamed up with Webb & Gerritsen as their newest distribution partner for Northern Chill® premium natural spring water and private label specialty bottled water and beverages.

Centrally located in Northern Wisconsin, Langlade Springs manufactures and bottles specialty water and beverages right at the single source. Ice Age glaciers created the aquifer that produces this water. Springs are monitored constantly to ensure initial water purity remains unchanged. Inside the plant, water is UV (ultraviolet) treated and micron filtered to ensure the highest quality level.

This Natural Alkaline Mineral Spring Water offers a 7.8+ pH (potential of hydrogen) factor that absorbs more quickly to aid hydration. 100% Natural Electrolyte Water helps regulate acidity and fluid levels. There are no artificial ingredients and zero calories for a refreshing taste that quenches thirst.

Bottles are 100% recyclable PET and BPA free with a heavier weight for added firmness. High gloss water resistant labels provide excellent print quality. A wide range of bottle sizes, from 12-ounce to 1-liter, is designed to meet different lifestyle needs and price points.

Complete private label and co-packing services include specialty water and custom mix beverages using cold-fill processing, labeling, palletizing and shipping from one location. ENSO biodegradable bottles, waterproof vinyl white or clear labels, custom cap colors, corrugated box packaging and 12-count cases for selected sizes are also available.

For more information, visit http://www.langladesprings.com