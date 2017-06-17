Celebrate America’s Independence during the Stars and Stripes Festival, set for June 30-July 4 in Hot Springs Village. From concerts and beach parties to ice cream and BBQ, there’s something for everyone at this year’s festivities.

Run in a 5K, fish in a tournament or just cool off at the Balboa Beach Party, complete with inflatable slides. Don’t miss out on great activities for the whole family.

The Stars and Stripes Fest kicks off on Friday, June 30 and continues through the weekend, ending with a bang during the professional fireworks display over Lake Balboa at dusk.

Restore Your Balance on an HSV Lake

Paddle your way to fitness and calm during upcoming instructional classes, which are being held every Friday at 10 a.m. through July at Balboa Marina. The classes, which are $20, are sponsored by RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village and paddleboarding materials are provided. Sign up at SUP51.com.

Spend the day water skiing, kayaking or fishing on one of 11 recreational lakes in Hot Springs Village. Cool off on skis, paddleboard or rent a pontoon boat. Anglers will enjoy fishing from the bank, a boat or even a fishing kayak. Launch out from the Coronado, DeSoto, Cortez or Balboa boat ramps and catch dinner to grill at a lakeside pavilion. Stock up on supplies at Balboa Marina on Lake Balboa and Waypoint Marina on Lake Desoto, two-full service marinas in Hot Springs Village.

“The summer is a terrific time to come and play in Hot Springs Village,” says Clara Nicolosi, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village owner. “From miles and miles of nature trails and pristine deep water lakes (perfect for fishing) to pickleball, tennis and world class golf courses, there is something here for kids of all ages,” continues Nicolosi. “Hot Springs Village is worth the trip - North America's best kept secret.”

Meet the Agents: Karen Mallonee, Kathy Sherman and Kay Arsenault

With a Fortune 500 company business background and 20-year ownership of an insurance agency in Dallas, real estate comes naturally to Karen Mallonee.

And her unique background in finance and insurance is the key to her ability to meet her clients’ needs successfully.

“Every real estate need is unique,” she says. “I look forward to helping you with your real estate needs, whether you are looking to sell or buy that perfect home.”

Mallonee and her husband moved to the Village from Dallas. They are active in many organizations throughout the area. “Being active in my community is important to me and just one of the ways for me to give back,” she says.

Kathy Sherman and her husband moved to Hot Springs Village in 2000 to be closer to family. Prior to working with RE/MAX, Kathy Sherman worked for the developer of the Village, which gives her a solid base of knowledge about Hot Springs Village. Throughout her career in real estate she has also earned several certificates and designations. Since becoming a realtor in 2005, she’s devoted her full energy to helping newcomers find the perfect home and assisting Village residents who want to sell. As part of Team Sherman Real Estate Hot Springs Village, she and her team offer triple the attention to their clients’ needs! “We are here to assist you with all of your real estate: Resale, new construction and property lots,” says Sherman.

After visiting the Village for 15 years, Kay Arsenault and her husband realized their dream of moving here. Her experience makes her an expert on all Hot Springs Village has to offer. “I’m not satisfied until my customers get the results they need with all their real estate dealings,” she says. “Whether you're buying or selling, I have the knowledge and experience to get the job done.”

About RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village

Voted the #1 Real Estate Agency by the Village Voice Reader’s Choice (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016). RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village offers a large selection of real estate spread across 26,000+ acres of Ouachita Mountains priced from $100,000 to over $1 million. RE/MAX of HSV offers long-term rental properties, new construction, property lots and discovery vacation packages too with discounted golf, community tours, free area coupons and discounted lodging. Learn more: GoHotSpringsVillage.com