UAS Labs Appoints Harold Fox As Regional Sales Director

Harold Fox Harold's in-depth industry knowledge and proven experience collaborating in innovative health solutions will prove to be invaluable for our expanding customer base.

UAS Labs, a leading manufacturer of probiotic based solutions for the global supplement, food and beverage markets, announced today that Harold Fox has joined the company as the new Regional Sales Director. Harold brings with him eleven years of sales success and a passion for helping his customers succeed in proprietary ingredient, contract manufacturing and private label sales. Most recently, Mr. Fox represented ESM Technologies / Stratum Nutrition as the Eastern Region Sale Manager.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Harold’s reputation and track record join our team of dedicated probiotic experts. He will play an instrumental role in delighting our customer base in the East Region which will help foster our continued growth and success in this dynamic market,“ states Kevin Mehring, President/CEO of UAS Labs. “Harold’s in-depth industry knowledge and proven experience collaborating in innovative health solutions will prove to be invaluable for our expanding customer base.”

As Regional Sales Director, Harold will manage relationships with UAS Labs’ strategic accounts in the East Region as well as develop new business opportunities with UAS Labs’ portfolio of human clinically supported probiotics targeting digestive, immune, cardio and weight management wellness, to name a few. While supporting the goals and growth of our partners, Harold will adhere to UAS Labs’ long history of providing leading and trusted probiotic based solutions through the creative application of science, quality and talent that promote healthy living.

About UAS Labs:

Founded in 1979, UAS Labs, LLC has delivered the highest quality, science-backed probiotics to the marketplace for more than thirty years. Strictly dedicated to probiotic manufacturing, UAS Labs is committed to designing innovative and effective formulations including strains such as Lactobacillus acidophilus DDS®-1 and patented Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 30242 (LRC™) for cholesterol support. UAS Labs products are sold to private label and contract manufacturing customers in the U.S., and over 45 other countries. This GMP and organic certified company is fully integrated from formulation through manufacturing, packaging and marketing, and adheres to the highest quality standards.