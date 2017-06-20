EVRYTHNG, the Internet of Things Smart Products Platform for consumer products, today announces the first-of-its-kind integration of EVRYTHNG Active Digital Identities™ with GS1 Standards. The integration enables consumer goods brands to use the billions of existing GS1 identifiers deployed on consumer goods to web-enable their products and drive new digital applications across the product lifecycle. EVRYTHNG is a GS1 US Solution Partner.

In the world’s first-ever implementation of GS1 semantics in an Internet of Things (IoT) framework, EVRYTHNG’s Active Digital Identities™ now provide operational support for all GS1 identifiers and GS1 data sharing standards. This industry-leading development enables all brands already working with GS1 identifiers to seamlessly and rapidly apply IoT technology to drive new digital product lifecycle management capabilities. GS1 Standards are used globally to identify products—critical to enabling products to work with different systems and applications.

EVRYTHNG is the market-leading Internet of Things platform for consumer products, providing digital identities to billions of consumer products via unique and intelligent software identities in the cloud. Through partnerships with global packaging solution providers—including Avery Dennison RBIS in the apparel & footwear industry and Crown and WestRock among others in the consumer packaged goods industry—EVRYTHNG is able to adhere digital identities to products as they’re manufactured. EVRYTHNG’s integration of Active Digital Identities™ and GS1 Standards further strengthens its market-leading capability to bring speed, convenience, and scale to the digitization of all physical products building on existing standard identification methods.

Leveraging these #BornDigital™ products, consumer goods brands can easily deploy digital applications across the product lifecycle—such as supply chain traceability, quality control and inventory management, direct-to-consumer experiences for product information, e-commerce and CRM, and sustainability. End-to-end digital lifecycle management for products makes supply chains smarter and cultivates more valuable customer and consumer connections.

“GS1 identifiers are the standard in global commerce, and identify billions of products in the supply chain around the world. It’s both exciting and important to the digital transformation of the consumer product industry to leverage GS1 Standards with EVRYTHNG’s innovative Internet of Things technology, thereby providing a shortcut for brands to switch-on their products as digital assets and manage digital product lifecycle at industrial scale,” said Niall Murphy, Co-founder & CEO, EVRYTHNG.

“As a GS1 US Solution Partner, EVRYTHNG will help our members maximize their existing implementation of GS1 Standards and adapt their digital strategies to a more technology-driven, IoT world,” said Siobhan O’Bara, Senior Vice President, Industry Engagement & Services, GS1 US.

Commenting on the industry implications, Dwight Meyer, former President, Global Sourcing, Logistics, and Distribution for Warnaco, said: “It’s clear the market has changed, and brands with the ability to know their customers, form a relationship, and react to demand are winning. Real-time information and transparency throughout the product lifecycle, combined with a speed-to-market capability, are critical to driving profitable growth. EVRYTHNG’s digital enablement of GS1 Standards creates an environment where the needed changes to operating models can begin.”

EVRYTHNG and Avery Dennison RBIS are applying this technology standardization to the Avery Dennison Janela™ solution, powered by the EVRYTHNG Smart Products Platform, which assigns unique identities to apparel and footwear products. The new, joined up capability for an RFID tag with a standard Electronic Product Code (EPC) to communicate with the Active Digital Identity™ in the cloud enables a wide range of consumer in-store applications. This allows for self-checkout and better product availability, and enables omnichannel experiences across the consumer shopping journey to drive store traffic and unlock consumer analytics.

Bill Toney, Vice President of RFID Market Development at Avery Dennison, shared: “Janela is one of the first solutions to enable apparel brands and retailers to leverage the power of connected products to drive a seamless in-store shopping experience and reveal consumer analytics, which was once only possible online. This GS1 standardization introduces the extension of the RFID EPC standard with 2D barcodes to unlock in-store consumer experiences, with the goal of enhancing store traffic, in addition to capturing in-store shopping journey data received from the same online customer. This is exciting for both the industry and the advancement of omnichannel strategies.”

Brands can rely on standards-based GS1 coding to ensure all their applications and systems can interact with product items.

EVRYTHNG will be demonstrating its #BornDigital™ solutions at GS1 Connect 2017 (Booth #50) at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, June 20-22.

GS1 US is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to improve supply chain business processes through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. The GS1 System of Standards, the most widely used information standards in the world, uniquely identifies products, services, assets, and locations worldwide to support supply chain visibility and efficiency. The GS1 US Solution Partner Program facilitates the implementation of GS1 Standards by connecting users with solution providers that can deliver services and solutions for quick, efficient, and accurate standards implementation.

Please visit evrythng.com to learn more about the EVRYTHNG Internet of Things Smart Products Platform. For more information about the GS1 US Solution Partner program, please visit http://www.gs1us.org/resources/solution-partners.

About EVRYTHNG

EVRYTHNG is the Internet of Things Smart Products Platform connecting consumer products to the Web and managing real-time data to drive applications and analytics throughout the product lifecycle. The world’s leading consumer product manufacturers work with EVRYTHNG to manage billions of intelligent identities in the cloud for their products. This enables brands to deliver digital services directly to end-users through their products, manage supply chains more effectively using real-time data, and operate smart products connected to the broader ecosystem of applications and services on the Web and in the enterprise. To find out more about how EVRYTHNG’s award-winning IoT platform delivers digital product lifecycle management, please visit evrythng.com and follow @EVRYTHNG.

