HGH Infrared Systems to Present at IFSEC International 2017 in London

HGH Infrared Systems will be exhibiting at IFSEC International 2017 this week, presenting their latest and smallest sensor in their Spynel panoramic infrared surveillance systems line: Spynel-M. One of the largest security events in Europe, IFSEC International showcases the most cutting-edge technology and solutions from providers across the world.

Spynel systems first made their debut into the security marketplace fifteen years ago, and since then, improvements to the system’s hardware and accompanying software, Cyclope, have consistently improved on the capabilities including: longer detection ranges, more customization options within the software for ease of use and scaling down the sensors for more mobile and temporary applications.

The Spynel-M weighs 1.8kg, making it the ideal and cost-effective solution for wide area surveillance of critical infrastructures such as: power stations, event security, prisons, dam, nuclear facilities and data centers.

About HGH Infrared Systems: Founded in 1982, HGH designs, develops, assembles and sells high end optronic systems for security and industrial applications. HGH's highly qualified engineering team comprises experts in optics, mechanics, electronics and software.