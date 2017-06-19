COYO Product Success Leads to Team Expansion

It is exciting that customers are responding so positively to our product, and as demand rises, our expanding team will allow us to best serve our customers and get COYO into the hands of existing fans and new converts all over the country

COYO, the leading dairy-free yogurt alternative, today announces two new hires, Aaron Wallace as National Sales Jedi and Jerry Schwartz as Chief Growth Officer. As the COYO brand continues to gain popularity in the U.S. market and grows an ever larger distribution base nationwide, the company adds these two seasoned industry veterans to build on the momentum.

COYO is a coconut-based yogurt alternative that is dairy free, gluten free, paleo-certified, Kosher, and vegan, with no added sugar, fillers, or preservatives. It comes in four delicious flavors -- Natural, Mixed Berry, Mango, and Chocolate -- and stands apart from other category products because of its creamy, yogurt-like texture, smooth taste, and clean label. With the continued growth of specialty food products among consumers, particularly plant-based items and those geared at restricted diets, COYO is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory, bolstered by a growing leadership team.

Wallace joins COYO from Trader’s Point Creamery where he served as National Director of Sales and Logistics, leading development and implementation of national sales strategies that significantly increased sales for the company during his tenure. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the natural foods segment from this recent position as well as other past roles at Topline Distributing, Whole Foods Market, and Costco.

Schwartz brings more than 30 years of practical experience in creating business strategies for sales, marketing, and product development to the COYO team as Chief Growth Officer. Managing his own brand management and consulting business, he joins the company to strengthen distributor and broker relationships for continued growth.

“We are all thrilled to bring Aaron and Jerry on board to leverage their vast experience in the natural foods world and continue growing the COYO brand with their help,” said Chuck Waghorne, Managing Director. “It is exciting that customers are responding so positively to our product, and as demand rises, our expanding team will allow us to best serve our customers and get COYO into the hands of existing fans and new converts all over the country.”

For more information on COYO, visit http://www.coyo.us, or join the conversation on Twitter @COYOUSA, Instagram @co_yo_usa, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/coyo.us/.

In June of 2009, Henry Gosling set out to make the first coconut-based yogurt alternative that contains real probiotic cultures, without compromising taste. Now, since launching in Australia in 2010, COYO has become an international company that is quickly gaining momentum in the United States. COYO products are dairy free, gluten free, paleo-friendly, Kosher, and vegan, with no added sugar, fillers, or preservatives, and is available in four delicious flavors -- Natural, Mixed Berry, Mango, and Chocolate. Driven by foodies with a passionate eye for purity, integrity, and ethical food production, COYO is helping to make life easier and tastier for those living with dietary intolerances.