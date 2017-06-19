QEO Insurance Group Named Great Place to Work

QEO Insurance Group has joined an elite group of businesses by becoming certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. QEO Insurance Group earned this certification based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys.

The survey found that 96% of QEO’s employees are proud to tell others where they work. 94% of the company’s employees said they want to work with QEO for a long time. A full summary of the employee reviews can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/qeo-insurance-group.

“We strive to make QEO Insurance Group a great place to work and the results of the employee surveys show that our efforts are paying off,” said QEO Insurance Group Founder and CEO David Disiere. “It’s an honor that our company now joins the ranks of other major companies like Delta Air Lines, FedEx and Whole Foods Market.”

“We applaud QEO Insurance Group for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work’s Certification Program. “These ratings measure the company’s capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with QEO Insurance Group should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

For more information, contact Ed Walsh with Gremillion and Pou Integrated Marketing at (318) 424-2676, ext. 345.

###

About QEO Insurance Group

QEO provides commercial transportation insurance products generally within three broad categories: energy, local delivery and the construction industry. QEO provides personalized service, focused on a quick response for its independent agents and their clients. It was established by David Disiere and has more than 60 employees at offices in Irving, Texas and Miramar, Florida. For more information on QEO Insurance Group, go to http://www.qeo.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.