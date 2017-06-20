As this is eLogic’s first year ever being nominated for a CODiE Award, we couldn’t be prouder to have been named a finalist in the Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution category.

eLogic Learning, creator of the award-winning eSSential learning management system (LMS), today announced that eSSential LMS was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

As a leader in the eLearning industry, eLogic Learning’s eSSential LMS offers organizations a world class, comprehensive learning management technology that increases training and learning productivity while significantly reducing cost. The eSSential LMS supports over five million monthly users, and was named the #1 LMS by The Craig Weiss Group and the #1 All-Purpose Extended Enterprise LMS by Talented Learning. The system makes it easy to manage eLearning, instructor-led and virtual training events, keep up with regulatory compliance requirements, analyze training usage and results, sell courses online with robust ecommerce features, and much more.

“As this is eLogic’s first year ever being nominated for a CODiE Award, we couldn’t be prouder to have been named a finalist in the Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution category,” says Mark Anderson, CEO of eLogic Learning. “Ours is a company dedicated to the continuous innovation of our product so our client partners can see greater training success and return.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. eSSential LMS was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business.” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.