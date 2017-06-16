BiZZdesign logo BiZZdesign is competitive in all criteria but is particularly strong in product vision, IT portfolio management, and planned enhancements

BiZZdesign, a market-leading Business Design software provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. in the independent analyst firm’s ‘The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q2 2017’. In this evaluation, BiZZdesign's top scores were for Architecture Modeling, Strategic Transformation, and Product Vision.

In its recent report, Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of ten Enterprise Architecture Management Suite (EAMS) vendors. BiZZdesign and other vendors are evaluated against 40 criteria grouped into three high-level buckets: Current offering, Strategy and Market presence.

According to Forrester “improved stakeholder engagement, portfolio, strategic analysis, and communication dictate which providers will lead the pack. Vendors that can provide a better experience for end users, real-time analysis, and personalized communication position themselves to successfully deliver value to EA pros and their stakeholders.”

As a leader BIZZdesign received the highest score possible in the product vision, planned enhancements, delivery model, and partner ecosystem criteria. Forrester states: “BiZZdesign is competitive in all criteria but is particularly strong in product vision, IT portfolio management, and planned enhancements.”

“In such a dynamic market, we are thrilled to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave”, said BiZZdesign CTO, Peter Matthijssen. “In our opinion this recognition echoes what we’ve seen in the market for our product vision, excellent modeling capabilities and future roadmap. We will continuously invest in the success of our customers.”

About BiZZdesign – Driving Simplicity

BiZZdesign empowers organizations worldwide to improve the quality and speed of decision-making. Our collaborative business change platform, Enterprise Studio, provides indispensable insights in strategic business initiatives and triggers change across all key disciplines.

BiZZdesign is recognized by independent analyst firms as a Leader in the Enterprise Architecture space.