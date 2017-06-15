CardinalCommerce, a global leader in enabling authenticated payment transactions in the card-not-present payments industry, announced the company won the Ohio Venture Association 2016 Venture of the Year Award presented in Cleveland on June 9.

The Ohio Venture Association is a network of northeast Ohio business professionals dedicated to providing an atmosphere encouraging the exchange of ideas on entrepreneurship. The winning venture, selected by the Board of Trustees of the Ohio Venture Association, highlights successful entrepreneurial activity in Ohio.

Nominees included any company that has closed at least one round of professional capital during the previous calendar year or successfully exited via buyout or IPO. Cardinal was acquired by Visa earlier this year to help Visa’s clients and merchant partners accelerate digital commerce. The company continues to operate and serve all of its clients as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, and its authentication platform will continue to support a broad range of payment brands and partners across the industry.

“We are both proud and humbled that the Ohio Venture Association chose Cardinal for this award,” said Tim Sherwin, co-founder and CEO. “Our team is proud to be recognized for our dedication to fostering business growth in the community in which we operate.”

About CardinalCommerce

CardinalCommerce is a global leader in enabling authenticated payment transactions in the card-not-present payments industry. Through One Connection to the proprietary Cardinal SafeCloud, the company enables friction-free, technology-neutral authentication and alternative payment services (including digital wallets and mobile commerce services). Cardinal services, partners with and complements most providers in the marketplace to deliver their One Connection solution to secure transactions. In accommodating this growing number of payment brands and methods, Cardinal's platforms serve as universal switches, supporting virtually all merchant platforms, wallets, legacy processing systems and authentication methodologies.

CardinalCommerce is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Cardinal services a worldwide Customer base from facilities in the United States, Europe and Africa. For more information, visit http://www.cardinalcommerce.com.

