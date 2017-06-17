We are proud to announce that our own Fletcher Dal Handley, Jr. was invited to become a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America. There are only 4 Plaintiff’s lawyers in Oklahoma that have been selected making Fletcher one of the few.

The Litigation Counsel of America (LCA) is a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers.

Fellowship in the LCA is highly selective and by invitation only. Fellows are selected based upon excellence and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels and superior ethical reputation.

The LCA represents the best in law among its membership.

The number of Fellowships has been kept at an exclusive limit, allowing qualifications, diversity, and inclusion to align effectively, with recognition of excellence in litigation across all segments of the bar.

Fellows are generally at the partner or shareholder level or are independent practitioners with recognized experience and accomplishment. In addition, the LCA is dedicated to promoting superior advocacy, professionalism and ethical standards among its Fellows

Fletcher Dal Handley, Jr., is a civil justice attorney with The Handley Law Center in Oklahoma. His practice is focused on Personal Injury Law and complex family law. He also practices as both a civil and family law mediator.