Nearly 7,500 crowdfunding backers from around the world have made Micro the most-funded travel adapters in the history Kickstarter – and also one of the top-30 travel accessories ever on the crowdfunding website.

“We’re very excited to see the response from international travelers soaring on Kickstarter as our crowdfunding campaign enters its last two weeks,” said Micro Co-founder Sam Olawale. “Their response shows that there’s a real need for a small, easy-to-pack universal travel adapter – and one that frees them from the worry of damaging their electronic devices when trying to charge up wherever they are traveling throughout the world.”

Crowdfunders have driven presales of Micro more than 20-times higher the campaign goal set on Kickstarter.

Micro, which can be used in 150 countries on all seven continents, is the smallest universal travel adapter with surge protection on the market today.

“It’s really a game-changer when it comes to safely and easily keeping devices charged wherever your travels take you,” Olawale said.

Micro has several innovative features specifically designed for travelers, including:



A versatile modular design and functionality (patent pending)

A less expensive price point compared to other universal adapters on the market

Compatibility in more than 150 countries on seven continents

A lightweight design of only 40 grams, 2.5-times smaller than the traditional adapter, making it easy to pack and carry

Environmentally-friendly silicone used in the design

An integrated, modular third pin that makes Micro compatible with English and English lookalike sockets

An adjustable built-in casing to cover the third pin of any three-prong plug for ultimate safety and ease-of-use

A built-in fuse to protect devices from electrical surges

To use Micro, travelers simply insert their phone, laptop, tablet or other electronic device’s plug into Micro, release the socket to match the electrical outlet of the country they are visiting, plug it in and charge up any electronic device.

Designed with a built-in fuse for protection against electrical surges in even the most remote locations, the “one-adapter-fits-all travel buddy” can easily connect to a power source so travelers can ensure all their smartphones, laptops, tablets and other electronic gear can stay charged while they’re at their destination.

“We expected that travelers would embrace Micro’s space-saving design, which makes it extremely travel-friendly,” Olawale added. “With Micro, travelers no longer have to deal with the hassle of packing multiple, bulky adapters – or worrying about power surges and keeping their devices powered.”

Micro is still available at a reduced early-bird price of only $29 (US) during crowdfunding, which represents a discount of more than 35 percent off the suggested retail price once the crowdfunding campaign ends. To purchase the world's smallest universal adapter with surge protection, visit the Micro Campaign Page on Kickstarter.