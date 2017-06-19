Scandit, developer of leading software-based barcode scanning solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, will showcase its mobile applications and cloud services at GS1 Connect 2017, which takes place during June 20-22, 2017 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

Christian Floerkemeier, CTO and co-founder of Scandit, will give a presentation called ‘Transforming Data Capture in the Supply Chain’ at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20th (601 - Innovation Panel) about the emergence of smartphones, tablets, and wearables as enterprise supply chain data capture devices. Today’s smartphones offer high-performance CPUs, high-end image sensors, and advances in machine learning that make them powerful data capture devices.

Floerkemeier will also discuss how in the supply chain, smartphones enable users to scan multiple barcodes in a single sequence. This delivers benefits such as faster inventory counts, accelerated search and find by store associates, and confirmed planogram compliance. Leading-edge devices such as wearables, drones, and robots can also provide this type of supply chain data capture performance.

In Booth #43, Scandit will demonstrate its innovative mobile enterprise data capture solutions and provide a wide array of technology demos, including a new leading-edge scanning capability called MatrixScan. Available as a feature for the recently released Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.3, MatrixScan enables users to locate, track and decode multiple barcodes at once and adds visual feedback in the user interface to indicate which barcodes have already been scanned. Visitors will also be able to experience the new Scandit Case for iPod Touch and the latest version of Scandit Flow for iOS and Android.

“GS1 Connect will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn how our mobile data capture solutions are bringing greater efficiency and substantial cost savings to the supply chain,” said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. “I encourage everyone in attendance to watch Christian’s presentation and visit our booth to see these benefits firsthand.”

Learn more about Scandit’s Barcode Scanner SDK: https://www.scandit.com/products/barcode-scanner

Learn more about the Scandit Case: https://www.scandit.com/products/case

Learn more about Scandit Flow: https://www.scandit.com/products/flow

Learn more about GS1 Connect 2017: https://www.gs1us.org/conference

Learn more about Scandit: https://www.scandit.com

Scandit is the leading enterprise mobility and data capture company, specializing in barcode scanning solutions that transform business processes across industries including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and retail. Through its software technologies and cloud services, Scandit empowers organizations to rapidly build, deploy and manage mobile apps for smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. The resulting solutions offer a lower total cost of ownership than traditional, dedicated devices. Scandit’s solutions portfolio includes patented, software-based optical data capture technology, an innovative iPhone Case and rapidly deployable enterprise mobile apps. Built on its ‘Flow’ Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP) for Data Capture, the company’s cloud-based mobility solutions are enabling business transformation for thousands of businesses worldwide, including top brands Cardinal Health, Coop, NASA and Verizon Wireless.

For more information visit http://www.scandit.com.