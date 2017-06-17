LPS Industries Launches a Hazmat Technical Resources Web Page

"LPS Industries recently launched it’s new Hazmat Resources web page, providing customers with the information they need for the shipping and handling of hazardous materials."

It contains useful links to website pages at government agencies, industry groups and commercial entities. Answers to many of the questions non-bulk hazmat shippers typically have about their obligations can also be found here.

The design is simple and straightforward. There are three primary topic sections configured for easy access to commonly referenced government and commercial websites which contain non-bulk hazmat packaging and shipping guidelines. No sign-in, contact information or customer identification detail is required; LPS Industries has taken the approach of “When you find it, you are welcome to use it.”

“We recognized an information gap existed and developed an easy-to-use resource that helps non-bulk hazmat shippers stay up to date and in contact with go-to regulatory and industry resources,” according to Charles Ardman, VP Marketing. “Visitors will find the new page easy to navigate, and designed to get them to the original source of information they’re seeking with just one click.”

The resources are assembled in three primary categories:

1. Commonly Referenced Sections of 49 CFR, which includes information about the DOT Live Support hotline, PHMSA home page and the IATA home page.

2. Regulatory Agency Guidelines by Shipping Mode including international maritime code and federal rail, air and over-the-road guidelines.

3. Additional Resources including UPS, FedEx and USPS shipping guidelines, as well as UNECE and the main index of 49 CFR

This page can be viewed by browsing to the LPSind.com website, and navigating to “Hazmat Technical Resources” under the “Hazardous Material Packaging” tab.

About LPS Industries

John M. Robinson founded LPS Industries in 1959 primarily as a converter of military specification barrier materials. Today, under the direction of Madeleine D. Robinson, CEO, LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry, providing packaging solutions for a diverse range of markets, including medical, food, transportation, electronics and agricultural. LPS Industries is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company offering three separate product groups: flexible packaging, coated products and general packaging systems and supplies. Modern production facilities and state-of-the-art equipment assure all products are manufactured to the highest quality standards. Research and development are also an LPS priority – a modern R&D laboratory is dedicated to product innovation and quality assurance. LPS is a woman owned and operated company.

For more information on LPS Industries and its packaging products and services, please visit: http://www.lpsind.com.

