TerraGo is pleased to announce a new partnership with Seiler Instrument, a leading provider of surveying software and instruments. Seiler is utilizing TerraGo Magic to build an advanced GNSS collaboration app platform to provide its customers with a complete mobile field-to-GIS solution, including integration with Trimble® GNSS receivers enabling survey-grade accuracy on smartphones and tablets.

“Our customers across different industries need a customizable mobile solution that delivers high-accuracy field data collection,” said Tom Rogers, Mapping Sales Manager at Seiler Instrument. “With TerraGo Magic, we can build cloud-enabled apps without writing any code. And because Magic has built-in Trimble integration, our customers get a flexible, easy-to-use app they can adapt to their unique requirements with the level of positioning accuracy the job requires.”

“Combining Seiler’s leading positioning technologies and TerraGo’s zero-code app platform means customers can deploy a proven, high-precision field data collection solution immediately,” says John Timar, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, TerraGo. “The Seiler mobile GNSS app brings sub-meter accuracy to mobile devices and uses a modern cloud-based platform to synchronize data in real-time, which helps get field work done faster and eliminates the manual data processing delays associated with “old school” workflows.”

