Vistatec’s Women in Localization at LocWorld34

Vistatec’s Suzanne Marie Frank will be at LocWorld34 Barcelona on behalf of Women in Localization. Suzanne will be available at booth 215 to discuss the growing organization and to provide information on events around the world. Suzanne comments, “I am delighted to be involved with Women in Localization at LocWorld34, the chapters throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas are expanding and with the recent announcement of a partnership with LocWorld this is an exciting opportunity.”

The LocWorld conference management team is encouraging attendees of LocWorld34 to visit the Women in Localization booth to learn more about the organization and the upcoming networking events taking place in their 11 chapters around the world.

In Barcelona, Vistatec’s Esther Curiel will be hosting a panel discussion Marketing Content at the Speed of Agile — Game Changing Times for Global Brands which echoes the growing importance of agile marketing and delves into the little-discussed subject of how it can be applied to global markets. Esther will be joined by speakers on this topic from GetYourGuide, The Nielsen Company, Beabloo and Salesforce.

The Barcelona localization event is expected to attract over 600 global business executives from 45 countries.

About Women in Localization

Women in Localization (WL) is the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry with thousands of members globally. Its mission is to foster a global community that inspires professional equality in the localization industry and supports women through all phases of their careers. Started in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2008, WL has expanded its membership to include women across the globe, encouraging members to meet in other local geographies.

About LocWorld

LocWorld is the world’s leading Localization conference and it brings together professionals from the fields of international business, localization and globalization. The event was created in 2003 by Ulrich Henes (founder of The Localization Institute) and Donna Parrish (publisher of MultiLingual magazine).

About Vistatec

Vistatec has been supporting some of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world’s leading localization solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.

