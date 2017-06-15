Being selected for this significant event is a testament to the economic and social impact Sonoma County’s businesses, notably over 4000 Hispanic-owned ones, are making on a local and statewide level.

For the first time in its history, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) will hold its annual convention in Sonoma County, attracting over 3,000 entrepreneurs, small business advocates, corporate representatives, community leaders and government officials from across the state.

“We are honored to have the convention here in Sonoma County,” said Jenny Chamberlain, President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County. “Being selected for this significant event is a testament to the economic and social impact Sonoma County’s businesses, notably over 4000 Hispanic-owned ones, are making on a local and statewide level.”

The 2017 CHCC Convention theme is Building Bridges for a Stronger Tomorrow and it will take place August 24-25 at the DoubleTree Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park.

“Our theme refers to how Hispanic businesses across the state serve as bridges for the economic prosperity of California,” stated Frank Montes, Chairman of the CHCC Board. “We believe in empowering our regional chambers and small businesses to serve as pillars in our communities, paving the path for the generations to come and for opportunities to be opened.”

After a polarizing 2014-2016 U.S. presidential campaign period, where Hispanics’ economic and social contributions were questioned, it is vital to note that in addition to Sonoma County’s more than 4,000 Hispanic-owned businesses, its aggregate Hispanic household income is $2 billion with $307 million in disposable income. As well, California has over 815,000 Hispanic-owned businesses generating upwards of $98 billion in annual revenue. Additionally, Nationwide Hispanics represent a $1.5 trillion consumer market.

“The national, state and county statistics on Hispanic businesses and consumers serve as a compass that clearly indicates the upward rise of our purchasing power and ability to generate jobs impacting the community as a whole,” shared CHCC Deputy Director Juan Garcia.

This year’s convention will focus on four key initiatives: Latina, Millenials & Innovation, International Trade, and Chamber & Business.

For more information or to register for the annual state convention in August, visit: http://chccconvention.com/ .

PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILS

Friday, June 16, 2017, 12:00 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. with follow-up interviews as needed. The outdoor conference will be held at Old Courthouse Square, in front of the Empire Building, at 37 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.

PRESS CONFERENCE SPEAKERS ON 6/16

Jenny Chamberlain

CHCC State Convention Co-Chair

President, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County

Frank Montes

Chairman of the Board, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Juan P. Garcia

Deputy Director, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Ben Stone

Executive Director, Sonoma County Economic Development Board

Marcos Suarez

Program Manager, Sonoma County Economic Development Board

Ernesto Olivares

Councilman, City of Santa Rosa

Massey J. Bambara

Senior Vice President, Bank of America

Steve Ward

Business Market Segment Manager, Wells Fargo Bank

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA HISPANIC CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) represents the business interests of over 800,000 Hispanic owned businesses throughout the State of California. Through a network of regional Hispanic Chambers and business associations, the CHCC promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs and California’s emerging businesses.

