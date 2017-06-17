For those of us in the real estate business, local Realtor boards are incredibly important because they maintain the structure that allows our marketplace to efficiently serve the needs of our customers.

The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network recently saluted the RE/MAX brokers across the region who are playing vital roles in support of their local Realtor organizations.

“RE/MAX brokers have a remarkable record of service to those organizations, and their efforts are deeply appreciated. On behalf of the more than 2,250 brokers in our region, I want to thank those who are currently continuing that tradition,” he said.

The following is a list of those RE/MAX brokers currently serving as leaders of local Realtor boards in northern Illinois.

Heartland Realtor Organization

Director, Becky Kirchner, RE/MAX Plaza, Woodstock

HomeTown Association of Realtors

Director, Rorry Heide-Skora, RE/MAX Experience, Sycamore

Mainstreet Organization of Realtors

President, Catherine Terpstra, RE/MAX All Pro, Bloomingdale

President Elect, Karen Irace, RE/MAX 1st Service, Orland Park

Director, Linda Dressler, RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg

North Shore-Barrington Association of Realtors

Director, Luigui Corral, RE/MAX United, Wheeling

Driector, Keith Hancock, RE/MAX Villager, Glenview

Oak Park Area Association of Realtors

Immediate Past President, Jane McClelland, RE/MAX in the Village, Realtors, Oak Park

Realtor Association of Northwestern Illinois (RANWIL)

Director, Patricia Kloepping, RE/MAX Town Lake and Country, Lake Carroll

Realtor Association of the Fox Valley

Director, Lucas Albright, RE/MAX Town & Country, Aurora

Director, Christopher Tenggren, RE/MAX All Pro, St. Charles

Three Rivers Association of Realtors

Director, Ryan Behrens, RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, Shorewood

Director, Jim Ludes, RE/MAX Top Properties, Morris

