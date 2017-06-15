Tony Pollack accepts IRWA Employer of the Year Award "Stanley Consultants encourages employees to actively participate in professional and technical societies to enhance personal, professional and technical development." Tony Pollack Land Acquisition and Permitting Group Manager

Stanley Consultants has been awarded the International Right of Way Association’s (IRWA) Employer of the Year Award for companies with less than 20 right of way professionals. The award was presented on June 12 at the 63rd annual IRWA Education Conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Stanley Consultants provides engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide.

Tony Pollack, Land Acquisition and Permitting Group Manager, accepted the award on behalf of the company. “I’m very fortunate to work for a great company like Stanley Consultants that allows me to provide support to the IRWA, an organization that has given me so much over the years,” said Pollack, who also serves on the IRWA International Finance Committee. “Stanley Consultants’ encourages employees to actively participate in professional and technical societies to enhance personal, professional and technical development. It’s a key element in our company’s Core Values.”

Stanley Consultants also provides full support for its right of way professionals to attend IRWA training courses, said Pollack.

The Employer of the Year Award recognizes associate companies which actively support their employees as IRWA members, demonstrating strong employee support and commitment at chapter, regional and international levels of the Association in terms of participation, financing, time allowance, facilities, service, etc.

About Stanley Consultants: Stanley Consultants provides program management, planning, engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide. Recognized for its commitment to client service and a passion to make a difference, Stanley Consultants brings global knowledge, experience and capabilities to serve clients in the power, water, transportation, environmental, plant/building services, US Federal, and international markets. Since 1913, Stanley Consultants has successfully completed more than 25,000 engagements in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and in 110 countries. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.