ACP Announces Launch of Redesigned Fasade® Website

Acoustic Ceiling Products (ACP) announced today that its newly re-designed website, fasadeideas.com, has gone live, offering a streamlined, more elegant user experience and other features beneficial to both residential and commercial customers.

The brand site, which showcases Fasade decorative backsplash, ceiling and wall panels, features an updated, contemporary look and increased functionality, including optimized experiences for mobile and tablet users. Visitors can view more than 1,700 products in each design and color offered, and order up to 10 free samples through a link to the company’s e-commerce site, DIYdecorStore.com.

“In addition to featuring our full product line, Fasadeideas.com includes photo galleries, technical information and specifications, FAQs and installation instructions and videos,” says ACP President Rob Rebman. “We are also including resources for our commercial customers including product lead time information, testimonials and a gallery of commercial installations.”

ACP’s e-commerce site, DIYdecorStore.com remains the exclusive online retailer for Fasade decorative thermoplastic panels, as well as Aspect metal, glass and stone tile products and accessories, and a variety of other home decor products. Fasade products are also available in major home center retailers and hometown hardware stores across North America and Canada including Lowe’s, Home Depot and Menards.

Fasadeideas.com is an ACP products’ brand site. ACP’s products blend ingenuity with style — giving customers finished projects that feature easy installation, quality, affordability and timeless appeal. Company contact information: ACP - 555 Bell Street, Neenah, WI 54956. 800-434-3750.