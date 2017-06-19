MOSS people are special, hard-working, and committed to each other and our customers. This is what makes MOSS a top workplace and it is wonderful to see this validated by The Washington Post for a second consecutive year. Past News Releases RSS Northern Virginia Remodeling...

On June 15th, The Washington Post's Top Workplaces awards ceremony took place to announce the 2017 Top Places to Work. The ceremony celebrates the organizations who scored highest all-around when surveyed by their employees. Out of the 3,147 companies that were invited to be surveyed, MOSS came in 6th for the Small Business Category!

This is the fourth year that The Washington Post has put out the annual Top Workplaces Report. The Post partners with the survey firm, Workplace Dynamics, to find the Top Places to Work in DC. According to the Washington Post, the surveys focused on factors on quality of leadership, pay and benefit practices, and work-life balance issues.

Moss Building & Design CEO Jason Hampel says that he is once again very proud of his employees for earning this high achievement. "MOSS people are special, hard-working, and committed to each other and our customers. This is what makes MOSS a top workplace and it is wonderful to see this validated by The Washington Post for a second consecutive year."

While this is one of the highest recognitions the Northern Virginia remodeling company has received, it is not the first. Last year MOSS received 2nd place for the Small Business Category. The company, who has serviced Northern Virginia since 2001, has also been recognized in every region of Northern Virginia including their 2016 and 2017 Best of Arlington win by Arlington Magazine, their Best of NoVA, Best of Virginia and Best for Families wins by regional magazines, and their recognitions by leading online consumer sites like their Angie’s List Super Service Award and their Best of Houzz for Design and Service.

About Moss Building and Design and Moss Home Services:

Moss Building & Design and Moss Home Services is an award-winning residential remodeling and home services company located in Chantilly, Virginia. As a trusted home improvement company in Northern Virginia, MOSS focuses on providing customer service that is unparalleled by any other contractors in the area. MOSS builds lifelong relationships with their customers that are centered around this trust.

Since 2001, MOSS has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ Moss Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for five consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards.