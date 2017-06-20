Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the availability of the newly updated International Audit Protocol Consortium (IAPC) EHS audit protocol for New South Wales, Australia. Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are now prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has indepth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.

STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 30 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.

Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly updated protocol include:



The federal “Ozone Protection and Synthetic Greenhouse Gas Management Regulations 1995” establish prohibitions on manufacturing or importing equipment charged with a CFC refrigerant or an HCFC refrigerant, but also provide exemptions from this prohibition for certain types of equipment. The regulations were amended to remove the exemptions that have expired, which are the following: the exemption for chillers charged with HCFC-123 expired on 31 December 2015 and the exemption for components for existing high static ducted split system air conditioners expired on 30 June 2016.

Amendments were made to the “Protection of the Environment Operations (Waste) Regulation 2014” to make a minor revision to the requirements for the transportation of waste by motor vehicles or trailers. In addition, the reporting deadlines for scheduled waste facilities that are required to pay contributions to EPA for each tonne of waste received at the facility were revised. Information must now be reported 26 days after the end of each month, rather than 256 days after the end of each month.

Beginning 1 January 2017 the requirements of the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) are being fully implemented in NSW, with a few exceptions. Hazardous chemicals manufactured or imported and labeled prior to 1 January 2017 were exempt from GHS labeling requirements and existing hazardous chemicals already in the end user’s workplace will not be required to be relabeled with GHS labels (under both of these exceptions, chemicals must be properly labeled in accordance with requirements of the National Occupational, Health and Safety Commission or Australian Dangerous Goods Code). In addition, Agricultural and Veterinary (AgVet) chemicals that are labeled in accordance with Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) requirements will not need to comply with GHS labeling until 1 January 2018.

Changes to the requirements for water resources were issued under the “Hunter Water Regulation 2015.” This Regulation took effect 1 September 2015 and replaced, with some amendments, the “Hunter Water Regulation 2010.” The amendments include the requirement for a permit to do plumbing or drainage work and the submittal of certificates of compliance by persons who have completed plumbing or drainage work.

Beginning 1 September 2015 the “Electricity (Consumer Safety) Regulation 2015” replaced the “Electricity (Consumer Safety) Regulation 2006.” The primary objective of the regulation is to: provide a mechanism to approve safe electrical articles; set out the requirements for electrical installation work and testing; and prescribe the forms, fees and penalty notice offences. This regulation provides clarification about who must give and receive notification of the results of safety and compliance tests.

