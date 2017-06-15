Partnering with HighRadius has been exceptional...I would have never believed we could do so well. HighRadius has helped us integrate all these siloed systems and with each passing day we are seeing new benefits that we hadn’t even anticipated.

Join the McCormick Company for a complimentary webinar to hear how new technology was introduced to integrate deductions management operations which were suffering as two legacy applications that formed the backbone of deductions operations were being retired.

Tasked with the dual responsibility of finding replacement products and reducing the risk of unsupported applications in the platform, Inga Occorso, Finance Manager- A/R operations at McCormick discovered a superior recipe to integrate disconnected deductions, cash application and trade promotions processes with 100+ brokers including those from Sysco and US Foods.

Inga will showcase her team’s journey on June 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm CST in a special live webcast titled “McCormick’s Recipe for A/R Success: A Blueprint to Resolve 164K+ Deductions.” Jay Tchakarov, VP, Product Management, HighRadius Corporation, will also be co-presenting.

“Partnering with HighRadius has been exceptional. They have been patient and really helped us through a process that I would have never believed we could do so well. HighRadius has helped us integrate all these siloed systems and with each passing day we are seeing new benefits that we hadn’t even anticipated,” said, Inga.

A/R departments, especially in the food and beverage industry, struggle with a high volume of deductions – one of the biggest factors in past-due A/R. Sources suggest that the food and beverage industry has an average of 20% of deductions open for more than 90 days. And yet, 69% of teams continue to work with disconnected systems and siloed data as they try to resolve trade and non-trade deductions, further compounding the challenges.

Register for the webcast to hear Inga and Jay discuss how to eliminate manual, low-value work in cash application, trade and non-trade deductions processing, facilitate seamless inter-department and channel partner collaboration using closely integrated processes for deductions management.

Inga has been leading successful order-to-cash teams for close to 20 years while Jay has partnered with some of the biggest Fortune 500 companies in their A/R transformation initiatives.

About McCormick

McCormick is a global leader in flavor with revenues of $4.4 Billion. McCormick serves 9 out of the top 10 food and beverage companies and each of the top 10 food service restaurant chains.

About HighRadius

HighRadius™ is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based Integrated Receivables solutions provider to optimize and automate receivables and payment functions such as credit, collections, cash application, deductions and eBilling. HighRadius™ solutions have a proven track record of reducing days sales outstanding (DSO), bad-debt and increasing operation efficiency enabling companies to achieve an ROI in less than a year.

