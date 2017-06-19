Exciting new service launched by Made in Surveys is a game changer

Made in Surveys, already renowned for their proprietary panels, viewing facilities etc. in France and the UK, has just launched a brand new service in the UK: “Instant Insight” for all the research / insight bods out there!

After listening to their most trusted clients and doing some research of their own, they soon realised the world of mini polls and research surveys has no real in between, there is no way of quickly and reliably gaining consumer insight…until now!

Introducing Instant Insight!

Very straight forward to use, consisting of 4 to 9 questions (which can include visuals, videos etc.) of the clients’ choice, administered to a nationally representative sample or alternative sample option followed by a full report with simple and cross tabulations, as well as the raw data…all within 48 hours!

‘’In an ever-changing society, providing a solution for quick access to consumers had become a necessity and we are proud to provide a service which will fill a gap in the market crying out for faster, more efficient research’’. Romain Leray, Managing Director, UK

This inexpensive method not only delivers fast and reliable results, but doesn’t break the budget with packages starting at a mere £450. Prices include hosting, scripting, panel administration AND results, surely worth a try?

Whether you are testing a theory, deciding a research route to take or needing support on a pitch, this service can provide valuable consumer insight in less than 2 days.

Please contact UK Sales Manager, Shelley Barber, to create your package or for further information, she is on hand to guide you through this simple and effective process: +44 (0)20 7687 1234 / s.barber(at)madeinsurveys.com