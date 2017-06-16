From the Helm Webinar Series from Cognition Corporation

Cognition Corporation, a software company specializing in medical device compliance and commercialization, has just announced two more sessions of its “From the Helm” Webinar Series.

The next two free installments of the series will focus on the world of online templates for design control exercises. Led by David Cronin, Cognition’s CEO, the half-hour public webinars will take an in-depth look at the design controls process required by FDA and at Cognition’s design controls templates within their Cockpit™ platform. The two sessions will occur June 26 & 27.

“It’s going to be an informative experience for everyone who signs up,” says Mr. Cronin. “We’re excited to get a chance to talk about design controls with people in the industry.”

These webinars are the next set of a series of featured webinars by Cognition. Every month, members of the Cockpit Crew will present two public sessions focusing on hot topics in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and combination products industries.

“The ‘From the Helm’ webinar series is an important part of Cognition’s outreach and participation in the industry,” says Mr. Cronin. “We encourage anyone interested to attend and get to know us and the Cockpit platform a bit better.”

Spots are limited, so Cognition encourages everyone who is interested in attending the webinar to sign up soon. Those interested in signing up for the June 26 session can click here to be directed to the registration site. For the June 27 session, click here.

Cognition Corporation, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, has offered solutions for product development compliance for more than fifteen years. Cognition offers two core products: Cognition Cockpit™ and Cognition Compass™. Thousands of users worldwide use Cognition solutions to manage their product development process and meet regulatory, performance, and-time to-market goals. For more information, visit http://www.cognition.us or call (781) 271-9300.

