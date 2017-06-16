Example of a localized scoreboard “With thousands of local games across North America, ScoreStream has built an impressive infrastructure to collect and deliver what digital signage covets most, hyper-local content. This solution has been long overdue.”

DIGICHIEF, a leading provider of licensed content for the digital signage industry and ScoreStream, the first and only crowd-sourcing platform for local sports, have teamed up to distribute high school sports content to digital-out-of-home networks.

During the various sports seasons at the high school level, Digichief will be able to provide signage clients with sports scores, images and highlights through an intuitive HTML5 widget, or data feeds for those networks looking to use their own creative. Sports include high school football, basketball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse are more.

All image and video content is manually curated for quality and as a safeguard review for the user-submitted media.

"With thousands of local games across North America, ScoreStream has built an impressive infrastructure to collect and deliver what digital signage covets most, hyper-local content. This solution has been long overdue."

Gene Hamm, Partner at DIGICHIEF

Gene Hamm, Partner at DIGICHIEF

"Digichief offers a comprehensive range of data and content feeds to the market. We are excited to bring hyper-local high school sports scores, videos and pictures to their offering and we are especially excited about the opportunity to showcase the teams, players and fans across the country as one of our first partners in the digital signage arena."

Derrick Oien, CEO at ScoreStream

Derrick Oien, CEO at ScoreStream

About Digichief, LLC. Digichief offers a line of fully-licensed content feeds for the digital signage industry, including data feeds, images and video. Digichief content is accessed by thousands of screens around the world, including verticals in healthcare, automotive, hospitality, financial and more.

About ScoreStream, Inc. ScoreStream is the first and only crowd-sourcing platform for live local sports. The ScoreStream mobile app engages fans through crowd-sourced scores, photos, video and chat from over 10,000 games per week from around the world. ScoreStream is an early-stage, venture-backed start-up based in Del Mar, CA. Follow ScoreStream at http://www.scorestream.com, and @scorestream, and http://www.facebook.com/scorestream on Twitter.

