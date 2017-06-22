Size Comparison of Popular Drone Antennas The Lumenier AXII 5.8GHz Video Antenna makes a giant leap forward in FPV antenna technology.

The Lumenier AXII 5.8GHz Video Antenna is specifically designed to perform extremely well under intense drone racing conditions. "The quality of the pilots video link is one of the most critical aspects of amateur and professional drone racing.” says Tim Nilson, President of Lumenier. “The AXII Antenna ensures a reliable video link at high speeds, with several pilots in the air, and in challenging RF environments."

"Lumenier is one of the most respected gear designers in the drone racing market." said Nick Horbaczewski, DRL's CEO. "We are thrilled to have them as a partner this season."

Key Specs of the Lumenier AXII 5.8GHz Antenna (patent pending):

Gain: 1.6dbic

Axial ratio: 1.0 (near perfect)

Bandwidth: 5.5GHz-6.0GHz

Radiation Efficiency: 98%

SWR: <=1.5:1

Weight: 7.6g

Size: 70mm x 16mm

Cable: Semi-rigid RG402

Polarization: RHCP or LHCP

Connector: SMA or RP-SMA

Works great as both a transmitting or receiving antenna.

Compatible with other styles of 5.8GHz antennas.

About Lumenier

Lumenier is a high-end designer and manufacturer of top quality racing drone products – airframes, motors, batteries, propellers, electronics, antennas, accessories, and more. The company operates from its main headquarters in Sarasota, Florida with wholly owned manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and China. Leveraging their expert engineers in aeronautics, mechanical and electrical design, Lumenier has become known globally for its innovation and quality. For more info please visit http://www.lumenier.com or call 941-444-0021.

About DRL

DRL is the premier drone racing circuit for elite FPV pilots around the world. A technology, sports and media company, DRL combines world-class media and proprietary technology to create thrilling drone racing content with mass appeal. In 2017 DRL is hosting a global series of six races, the Allianz World Championship, to be broadcast on ESPN, Sky Sports, Prosieben and other leading broadcast channels around the world. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC.