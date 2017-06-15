Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care Kiddie Academy's Life Essentials concept fits very well with BEAM

Interactive display company EyeClick has announced today that it has become a preferred vendor of the popular daycare and childcare facility, Kiddie Academy. EyeClick, a developer of interactive game systems, and Kiddie Academy, an early learning center franchise, will partner together to install more of EyeClick’s game systems at locations nationwide.

As a preferred vendor, EyeClick will have greater access to company’s almost 200 franchise locations. In return, Kiddie Academy’s franchisees will be offered new incentives to install EyeClick’s flagship interactive game system—known as BEAM—at their daycare and childcare facilities.

The new preferred vendor status, which was agreed upon in May of this year, will go into effect immediately.

“I am absolutely delighted to see EyeClick become a preferred vendor of Kiddie Academy,” said Ariel Almos, CEO of EyeClick. “I think both companies will benefit greatly from the partnership. And so will the thousands of children that use Kiddie Academy facilities on a daily basis.”

Kiddie Academy, which opened its doors in 1981, relies on its proprietary Life Essentials curriculum, a standards-based system which meets or exceeds the educational standards across the union. The model has been successful at franchises throughout the country, and the company continues to expand upon it with new technology and educational strategies.

“The company’s Life Essentials concept fits very well with BEAM,” said Almos. “It encourages health and fitness as well as social interaction to increase respect for others and build early friendships. And their commitment to staying relevant from a technology standpoint makes us a perfect fit as a vendor.”

About Kiddie Academy

Shaping and inspiring children for the future has always been a critical part of the Kiddie Academy vision, and its Life Essentials® curriculum brings it to life. The company is here to care for, educate and encourage your child to do more and be more—not just while they’re at Kiddie Academy, but all day, every single day. That’s their difference. That’s why parents like you have trusted Kiddie Academy for more than 35 years. That’s why “Amazing Starts Here”. Click KiddieAcademy.com to learn more about Kiddie Academy.

About EyeClick

EyeClick envisions a playtime that combines the immersion and engagement of digital, with the social, active fun of a grade school playground. It’s the mission of EyeClick — and the mission of its flagship product BEAM—to help businesses create those kinds of playtime experiences for their customers. Click joinBEAM.com to learn more about EyeClick.

Please contact Paul Zonis at 914-219-0279 for more information about BEAM, EyeClick, and this press release.