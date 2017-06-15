"CARF accreditation demonstrates our staff’s commitment to our vision, mission and the tenets by which we work," said NE Delta HSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer.

CARF International announced today that Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NE Delta HSA) has been re-accredited for a period of three years. This latest accreditation is the second consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to NE Delta HSA for the following programs:

1. Intensive Outpatient Program for Alcohol and Other Drugs (Adults)

2. Outpatient Program for Alcohol and Other Drugs (Adults)

3. Outpatient Program for Mental Health (Adults)

4. Outpatient Program for Alcohol and Other Drugs (Children/Adolescents)

5. Outpatient Program for Mental Health (Children/Adolescents)

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.

"We are dedicated to serving our region through innovative excellence and continuous learning," said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Executive Director, NE Delta HSA. “This accreditation demonstrates our staff’s commitment to our vision, mission and the tenets by which we work to serve our regional citizens.”

The agency also released its new NE Delta HSA Mobile App this month, which ensures that people have even easier access to behavioral and primary healthcare information. The NE Delta HSA app can be downloaded onto Android devices from the Google Play Store or Amazon.com by searching for NE Delta HSA.

"With state budget shortages, we are committed, more than ever, to exercise operational efficiencies and boost client-level outcomes," said Dr. Sizer. “While there are many great programs operating within our region, we must prioritize how to best use the limited dollars we have. We are laser-focused on perfecting our integrated care model and fully executing our strategic plan."

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.