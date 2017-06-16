Holler Law Wins Prestigious Leadership Award

Holler Law Firm managing attorney, George T. Holler, received the October Research 2017 Leadership Award at the National Settlement Services Summit. The October Research awards program honors men and women in the title, underwriting, lending and settlement services industries for exemplary accomplishment.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this acknowledgment. It’s a testament to the team we have here,” said George Holler. “Not only have we grown within Connecticut, but we’ve now expanded our services to Massachusetts and New York, and we’re very close to opening up in Georgia. It’s an amazing collective effort and I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire group.”

The 2017 Leadership Award was based on duration of service and the recipient’s contributions to his organization and the settlement industry overall. Attorney Holler was a featured speaker at the American Land Title Association’s Annual Convention where he discussed the firm’s commitment to being an employee-led organization. For example, he holds weekly staff meetings where everyone is encouraged to share their impressions of the company, good and bad, openly and honestly. The company then takes action to address concerns and implement suggestions from the staff.

About Holler Law Firm

Holler Law Firm, LLC is a multi-state real estate practice with nearly two decades of experience providing exceptional real estate closing services primarily to other title and settlement providers. With staff in Milford, CT, Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX, the firm offers title abstracting, attorney opinions and title insurance along with attorney signing and disbursement services across a full array of transactions types—refinance, reverse, HELOC, purchase and REO. For more information, visit http://www.hollerlawfirm.com.