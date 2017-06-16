Green Industry Pros Editor Carrie Mantey “I’m delighted to help landscape contractors and dealers find ways to grow their businesses, and to be a champion for small businesses associated with the landscaping industry,” said Carrie Mantey, Green Industry Pros editor.

AC Business Media recently named Carrie Mantey as editor for the newly acquired Green Industry Pros brand. Mantey, an 11-year veteran of the business-to-business (B2B) publishing industry, will be responsible for developing print and digital editorial content, and cultivating a strong social media presence for the landscape industry-focused publication.

Mantey is well-known for her ability to rejuvenate a magazine brand, regardless of the marketplace it serves, by studying her audience and producing content in a way that directly addresses readers’ concerns. Prior to joining Green Industry Pros, Mantey worked as an editor for Professional Tool & Equipment News, Professional Distributor, Product Design & Development, Chem.Info, and most recently, AC Business Media brands Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This previous experience will help to not only anchor her in the new editorial position, but also propel her forward in redefining another brand in a new, but complementary industry.

“I’m delighted to help landscape contractors and dealers find ways to grow their businesses, and to be a champion for small businesses associated with the landscaping industry,” said Mantey.

Mantey joined AC Business Media in 2013 and holds a creative writing degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

AC Business Media, a leading B2B media and business intelligence company, acquired the Green Industry Pros properties from SouthComm Inc., in January 2017. In acquiring Green Industry Pros, AC Business Media expands its digital offerings, magazines, e-newsletters, events and data services available to its advertisers and subscribers in the construction and landscape industries.

“We are excited to capitalize on the synergy between our construction network and the landscape network anchored by the Green Industry Pros brand,” commented AC Business Media CEO Carl Wistreich. “This acquisition strengthens AC Business Media’s position as the go-to media and marketing resource for contractors, businesses, manufacturers and dealers in the construction and landscape networks.”

AC Business Media’s landscape network properties now include Green Industry Pros magazine, GreenIndustryPros.com, the SnowPRO supplement, the Dealer Success Guide supplement and The Pro Report digital newsletter.

