Triseum was honored with gold for Variant: Limits and silver for ARTé: Mecenas. "We are grateful to see our games at the forefront and to be in the company of such talented developers and innovators, which inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what game-based learning is all about," said Thomas.

The results are in and Triseum is a two-time medal winner in the 2017 International Serious Play Awards. The company won gold for Variant: Limits, a game that brings complex calculus concepts to life in a high-stakes 3D adventure world, and silver for ARTé: Mecenas, which transports students to the Renaissance where they commission works of art as a Medici banker. The Serious Play Awards honor outstanding games from around the world designed to revolutionize education and training.

"Earning this global recognition speaks volumes about the work that our team is producing, creating immersive learning experiences that are not only fun and engaging, but also providing a meaningful way for students to gain and retain knowledge," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum. "Game-based learning creates opportunities to make the teaching and learning experience more interactive, more relatable and more dynamic. We are grateful to see our games at the forefront and to be in the company of such talented developers and innovators, which inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what game-based learning is all about."

Triseum, which grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, produces games that mirror the imagination, interactivity, suspense and sophistication of commercial entertainment games, while incorporating the latest in instructional design and supported by rigorous research. The company continues to gain momentum and recognition for its forward-thinking approach to game-based learning. Just last month Triseum received a USDLA Innovation Award for Variant: Limits.

A full list of winners is available on the Serious Play website. Winning games will be featured in the Game Arcade at the Serious Play Conference, where those who create serious games/simulations and those who implement game-based learning programs will convene to hold critical conversations about game design requirements. Providing a forum for visionary educators, chief learning officers and heads of training programs, Serious Play helps them learn how to improve the effectiveness of their program and use the data collected to do even better. The event takes place July 18th - 20th at George Mason University's Science and Technology Campus.

About Triseum

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. Since then, Triseum has partnered with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design dedicated to building the highest quality educational video games. Creating world class digital experiences that profoundly impact students, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.

# # #