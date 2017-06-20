SmartIDentity for Business We feel confident that the advice and counsel that Jackson Lewis provides will be invaluable for our members who experience a data incident,” said Russ Johnson, President and CEO of Merchants.

Merchants Information Solutions, Inc., a leading data breach risk management and identity theft solution provider and Jackson Lewis P.C., recently named one of the country’s top law firms for cybersecurity and data privacy by the BTI Consulting Group, have entered into a strategic alliance through which members of Merchants SmartIDentity for Business can engage cybersecurity experts and breach coaches at Jackson Lewis to provide legal counsel in the event of a data incident.

SmartIDentity for Business helps its members mitigate their legal and financial risks when they experience a data incident. In addition, the pre-breach planning and post-breach response components help safeguard and protect customer and employee information, respond to state and federal breach notification laws, and support reputational risk management by minimizing brand damage.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide our SmartIDentity for Business members access to such a prestigious, experienced law firm. We feel confident that the advice and counsel that Jackson Lewis provides will be invaluable for our members who experience a data incident,” said Russ Johnson, President and CEO of Merchants.

“When a business experiences a data breach, or even an unknown data incident, it can be an extremely stressful time. We have joined forces with Jackson Lewis to offer our SmartIDentity for Business members peace of mind knowing that not only will we be there to guide them through the data incident, but they will also have direct access to highly qualified legal counsel to help them remain compliant with the complex and ever-changing state and federal breach notification laws…” Johnson continued.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Merchants and its many subscribers as these small to mid-sized businesses are increasingly targeted by hackers. Our cybersecurity attorneys will be able to immediately step in and efficiently guide SmartIDentity for Business members through the incident response process,” said Joseph J. Lazzarotti, Leader of Jackson Lewis’ Privacy, e-Communication and Data Security Practice. “Through our many years of experience assisting clients with a wide range of security incidents, we have developed an interdisciplinary approach to comprehensive data breach counseling and coaching that crosses many industries that we will make available to support SmartIDentity for Business members who are navigating a challenging and business critical interruption.”

“By providing direct access to Jackson Lewis, we are continuing one of the initial goals set forth when we created SmartIDentity for Business, which is to help our members who experience a data incident stay in business,” said Mark Pribish, VP and ID Theft Practice Leader at Merchants.

“Most small businesses are not prepared to respond to an information security incident, and as a result many of them fail altogether or lose significant clients and revenue. Aside from lost business and negative PR, these failures are commonly tied to incomplete and inaccurate responses to the patchwork of state and federal data breach notification laws, regulations and guidelines.” continued Pribish.

About Merchants Information Solutions

Merchants Information Solutions, founded over a century ago, is a pioneer in affordable consumer and business Identity Theft solutions. Through its industry-leading SmartIDentity and SmartIDentity for Business lines Merchants protects the identities of over 10 million consumers and businesses each day. Merchants is one of only a handful of Identity Theft solution providers that offer full-managed recovery, the gold standard in identity restoration. Merchants also has a full line of pre-employment screening products including being the exclusive provider of IntegrityFirst, which is guaranteed to reduce workers compensation loss rates through its unrivaled money back guarantee program.

Visit http://www.merchantsinfo.com to learn more.

About Jackson Lewis

Jackson Lewis P.C. is a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in major cities nationwide serving clients across a wide range of practices and industries. Having built its reputation on providing premier workplace law representation to management, the firm has grown to include leading practices in the areas of government relations, health care and sports law. The firm’s commitment to client service, depth of expertise and innovation draws clients to Jackson Lewis for excellent value-driven legal advice.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.