Gilsbar Named Top Workplace by Times-Picayune Three Years in a Row

Gilsbar has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Times-Picayune. Gilsbar has been selected for this honor every year of this award’s existence. The awarding of a Top Workplace designation is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees.”

Brittany Alford, a GilsbarPRO underwriter, stated, “I recently read a quote that said, ‘When people go to work, they shouldn’t have to leave their hearts at home.’ I am so thankful that my first work experience after becoming a mother was at Gilsbar. The environment is uplifting and much like a family, which made it easier to re-enter the workforce. I’ve made some lifelong friends that helped me grow as a person and an employee. My time at Gilsbar has been both personally and professionally fulfilling as I’ve done my part in helping customers attain professional protection through malpractice insurance.”

Established in 1959, Gilsbar, LLC® is one of the largest privately-held insurance services organizations in the country. Recognized as a catalyst for creating healthy businesses, Gilsbar, LLC® offers self-funded and fully-insured benefit plan management services, along with Wellness, Advocacy, and overall Population Health Management. Gilsbar, LLC’s integrated delivery model improves the health and well-being of its members, resulting in significant health plan savings for its clients.

Gilsbar, LLC® has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness methodology.

